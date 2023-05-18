Shhhh, it’s a quiet week at the Green Free Library this week. We are working on getting our plans and programs ready for the Summer Library Program.
We have so much to share with you this year. Thursday June 1, is the first day to register for the summer program, “All Come Together.” Come join us as we come together as friends and make new ones. Don’t forget to register online at www.greenfreelibrary.org on June 1, or come into the library and register in the Robinson Room.
The Book Club is reading Kristin Harmel’s “The Book of Lost Names.” Eva Abrams is a semi-retired librarian in Florida when, while at the desk, she spies a newspaper photograph of an image of a book that she has not seen in 65 years. The book she recognizes as “The Book of Lost Names” was a looted by the Nazis, during WWII, and Eva remembers it very well. Come in and join the readers on Wednesday, June 20 at 5:15 pm.
In-person Story Time is ending soon, Miss Mia is very sorry but, her in-person registration is all full for the rest of May. She hopes to see all of her friends in September when in-person Story Time starts again. If you want to see Miss Mia, check out The Green Free Library Story Time on YouTube and you can see Miss Mia and all the stories you might miss. Check out www.youtube.com/@greenfreelibrarystorytime.
Please keep an eye on our website for new adventures and events happening at www.greenfreelibrary.org.
The Libby App is available for download to help you be able to access your favorite author and not have too long of a wait. All you need is your library card, your phone or tablet, and you will be all set. Questions? Give us a call at 570-724-4876 Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.