The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is closed from Friday, Dec. 24 to Monday, Dec. 27 for Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 for New Year’s. The book and media drop is open for the return of items during both closures.
Normal hours for the library are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. In the interest of public safety, masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day.
Please contact the library by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans from Pennsylvania libraries, set up curbside pickup appointments, or ask the library questions about our services or programs. Holds for GFL items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at www.greenfreelibrary.org.
We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Miss Mia will be taking a short break after Christmas and will return mid-January with more Preschool Story Time videos.
Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.