The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available — just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24/7. To sign up for a library card, emailmembership@greenfreelibrary.org.
Registration is now open for our summer library programs on our website, greenfreelibrary.org under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is Ocean of Possibilities. Pre-K and school age (K-6 grade) programs run June 22 to Aug. 3; Tween/Teen (6th-12th grade) & Adult program runs June 12 to Aug. 20. For a full schedule of events, check the library’s website or signs and bookmarks at the library.
The tween/teen program will be on June 28. For more information, contact the library at 570-724-4876.
The Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale this year is June 15 through June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center next to the library. Hours are: June 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and June 19, from noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale. The library is closed June 18, for the Laurel Festival Parade.
The Green Free Library Book Club meets June 21, at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris. Everyone who has read this is welcome to attend. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, please call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.