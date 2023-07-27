The Green Free Library will be at the Tioga County Fair on Friday, Aug. 4 and Wednesday, Aug. 9. Come learn about what is new with the Potter/Tioga Library System. We have a new way of getting your materials to you. We deliver to your library. For more information come to the Tioga County Fair or check with your home library.
Come Together Now is our summer library program’s theme this year. We have been sharing our activities with one another, sharing our ideas and listening to our presenters. We have done so many fun activities, from making fossils to reading about magic trains with the Great Jeffini. Participants of the summer program took a day and painted rocks. We decided to share our rocks with the community by placing the rocks along the front of the library. As you go by the library look for our GFL Friendship Trail. Children of all ages participated in sharing their kindness in painting and giving to us their rocks to show the community what fun they had with sharing their creativity in their painting.
Mark your calendars for Wellsboro's Comic Con, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13. There will be a craft until 1 p.m. and a presenter shortly after at the library.
The Hamilton Gibson Theater Performers will be joining us on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. for all children and adults.
Book Club has started a new book, “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt. The story is about a widow who has connections with a giant pacific octopus. Book Club meets on Aug. 15 at 5:15 p.m. in the main room.