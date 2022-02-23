The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.

Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch.

Please call 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org for services or sign in on My Account at www.greenfreelibrary.org. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

We have both the federal 1040 forms and 1040 instruction booklets. We can print off other federal forms for you. There is a copying charge.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. More are available at his office.

Library staff cannot provide tax advice.

In case of inclement weather, call 570-724-4876, check www.greenfreelibrary.org or listen to local radio stations for information about our hours. In general, if the Wellsboro Area School District has a 10 a.m. delayed start, we will open at 11 a.m. If the school district is closed, we will attempt to open at noon.

We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, March 15, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover. The discussion will take place in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the April book, “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito, will be available at the meeting. The Green Free Library Book Club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.