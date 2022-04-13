On Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., Gale Largey will discuss his film, “Nessmuk in Defense of Nature,” in the Main Room at The Green Free Library in Wellsboro. He will discuss how he came to write the film. There will be time after the presentation for questions and answers. Copies of the DVD will be available for purchase, for $10 each. This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Green Free Library. All are welcome.

The library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

Last month, we started in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Preschool Story Time during the rest of April. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Orphan’s Inheritance” by Aline Ohanesian in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the book may be available at the Circulation Desk, if they aren’t all checked out. If they are, you can place one on hold. Call 570-724-4876 for availability. The Green Free Library Book Club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Looking for information on family, but don’t know where to start? The library has several resources under the “Resources” tab on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and under “Genealogy.” Links include Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest Online and Newspaper Archive.

Newspaper Archive, also available under “Highlighted Links” on the home page of our website, has been updated recently to include newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. Sign in with your library barcode, starting with the GFL before the numbers. Then sign in with your account under “User Login” at top right or create a free account.

Once you are signed in, search by location, date, publications or search through hundreds of newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. If searching only for Wellsboro newspapers, narrow search by “Browse Location” and put in “Wellsboro, PA, US” and you will be shown a list of newspapers relating to Wellsboro.