We would like to thank children’s author Maureen Wright for visiting us and reading to the children. They were very excited and enjoyed an afternoon of stories.
Kids came to the library on Wednesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. and learned what a friendship trail is. Kids brought their ideas and helped us decorate rocks and we placed a friendship trail around the library.
On Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m., the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is joining us for an adventure and finding out what all is made out of trees and lumber.
Do you know where Orion the Hunter is located? Come to the library and borrow Orion Starblaster, the library’s telescope, and look into the stars to find all of the constellations you’ve heard about.
Master Gardeners will be joining us on the evening of Wednesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. for another gardening lessons. We will be talking about the identification of weeds as well as their uses, management and which ones are invasive.
The Tweens, Teens and Adults are having a program with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum on Tuesday, July 25 at 5:15 p.m. They will be outside making “Solar Bugs.” come join them and creating their own solar bugs.
If you need information about any of our programs or help with any of the library services we provide to all of our county residents, please contact us at 570-724-4876 or programming@greenfreelibrary.org.