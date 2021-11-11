Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The Friends of the Green Free Library are having a basket raffle with tickets on sale through Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. They are offering a Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax & Read Basket, and Cooking with Kids Basket, all of which can be found in the library’s display case.
Tickets are $3 each or two for $5 and are available from any Friends of the Green Free Library member or at the library’s Circulation Desk. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. during the Dickens of a Christmas Open House in the library; you need not be present to win. Tickets must be purchased by adults over the age of 18.
The library is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. The book and media drop will be open for the return of items,.
This Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m., Williamsport Wine & Design will host a Paint it Forward event at the library, which will be closed this day. Tickets are $40 with a portion donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided.
The Wine & Design Event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1205138636647 988) includes the link to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance). Please arrive 20 minutes early to set up. Wine will be available for those over the age of 21; this is not a BYOB event.
This coming Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5:15 p.m., the library’s book club will meet to discuss “Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen. Copies of the book are available at the library. Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. December’s book club selection will also be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would ike to be added to the book club contact list, call 570-724-4876 or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com.
Story Time is virtual, with new videos released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
All three events support the Civic & Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries Initiative.