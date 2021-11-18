Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The library is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving. The book and media drop will be open for the return of items, including DVDs and audiobooks.
The Friends of the Green Free Library are having a basket raffle with tickets on sale through Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. They are offering a Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax & Read Basket, and Cooking with Kids Basket, all of which can be found in the library’s display case.
Tickets are $3 each (or two for $5) and are available from any Friends of the Green Free Library member or at the library’s Circulation Desk. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. during the Dickens of a Christmas Open House in the library; you need not be present to win. Tickets must be purchased by adults over the age of 18.
The library’s Dickens of a Book Sale starts on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will run until Saturday, Dec. 12 inside the library during hours the library is open. The only exception is on Friday, Dec. 3, the sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A mixture of gently used books, gift-worthy books, movies and specially priced items will be available.
Story Time is virtual, with new videos released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic and Civic & Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The library is collecting donations for Goodies for Our Troops until Tuesday, Nov. 23. Goodies for Our Troops, a non-profit organization, provides care packages year-round to members of the Armed Forces deployed and veterans in VA hospitals. For a full list of items needed, see the flyer on the box at the library or email Goodies@ptd.net.