Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, which is open 24 hours a day.
The library’s Dickens of a Book Sale began Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will run until Sunday, Dec. 12. The hours of the sale are: Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 6 to Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A mixture of gently used books, gift-worthy books, movies and specially priced items will be available.
The Friends of The Green Free Library Open House is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4 (during Dickens of a Christmas) with refreshments in the library’s Pennsylvania Room; the raffle drawing follows at 2 p.m. The four baskets for the raffle (Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax & Read Basket and Cooking with Kids Basket) are in library’s display case. Tickets are $3 each (or two for $5) and are available from any Friends of the Green Free Library member or at the library’s Circulation Desk (tickets must be purchased by adults over the age of 18.)
The library is a historic ornament display location for Christmas on Main Street. Stop in Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12 during the hours the library is open to warm up, browse our book sale and look at our Shiny Brite ornament display.
The library will close at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 and will reopen by 2 p.m.
The Green Free Library Book Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. Stop in to pick up your copy of the book club title or call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment to pick up your copy through curbside pickup. For more information or to be added to our contact list, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.
All of the above programs support the Civic and Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The library does not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.