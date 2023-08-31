It is starting to look like autumn. School is back in session and the big yellow vehicles are saying “Watch for the stop sign for there are children crossing the road.”
The library will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 2-4, and will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. Please have a happy and safe Labor Day.
Our Summer Library Program was a huge success and we would like to thank all who participated in our program this year. Of course we couldn’t have had a successful year without not only our participants but for our wonderful program presenters and sponsors. . A big thank you to our presenters: The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, The Pa Lumber Museum, Tanglewood Nature Center. Author Maureen Wright, Jeffery Knight “The Great Magician Jeffini,” Tom Sieling (one man band), bee keeper Dave Pettit, Hamilton-Gibson Productions and the amazing Endless Mountain Music Festival musicians.
Thanks to our sponsors who helped with special giveaways and prizes: The Frog Hut, Fox’s Pizza, Tony’s Pizza, Pag O-Mar, AAA North Penn Wellsboro, Dunham’s, Timeless Destination, Timmy B’s, Benedict’s Bus Tours, Shabby Rue, Highland Chocolates, Tioga Office Products, C&S Sports, Farmer’s Daughter, Arcadia Theater, Wild Asaph Outfitters and Senior Creations Main Street Company.
We would like to thank all of the sponsors and presenters for this year’s summer library program. We appreciate all the time you took to spend with us and the participants of the library program.
Check out the eBranch2Go tab on our website and download a book you are wanting to read and just can’t make it into the library. Download your favorite author and book and enjoy a book without going out of your home. Visit www.greenfreelibrary.org and click on the tab eBranch2go. If you need assistance call 570-724-4876 and the library staff will be happy to help.