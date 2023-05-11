We are gearing up for summer. Did you mark your calendars and save the date? June 1 is the day to register your children for the Summer Library Program. Wednesday, June 14 is the first of our many, spectacular programs we have planned for this year. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will be joining us for our first program, “Turtle Encounters.”
The theme this year is “All Together Now.” Register online at www.greenfreelibrary.org on June 1 or call 570-724-4876 to register your child or children.
The Book Club will meet on May 16 at 5:15 p.m. They will be getting a new book and discussing the “Daughter of a Reich” by Louise Fein.
Our puzzle challenge is going on again. One of the doctors in town has challenged us and our patrons to solve the puzzle that has no pictures. Come and stop in and help us out with our newest challenge.
We would like to thank Stephanie Wolak-Fleming and North Penn Legal Services for the programs that they were able to help and present for us the last couple of weeks. Anyone has questions about our programs please email Mrs. Fleming at www.nplspa.org/who-we-are/contact
Story Time is ending soon. Our last day for in-person will be Wednesday, May 17. Miss Mia will be getting ready with new songs for all of the children during our Summer Library Program.
New adult fiction: “Hiss & Tell” by Rita Mae Brown, “A Killing of Innocents” by Deborah Crombie, “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline and “The Drift” by C. J. Tudor
New young children: “The Woman in the Moon, How Margaret Hamilton help fly the field Astronauts to the Moon” by Richard Maurer, “Princess of the Wild Sea” by Megan Frazer Blakemore, and “Nic Blake and the Remarkables” by Angie Thomas
New young adult: “Snow & Poison” by Melissa De La Cruz, “Stars and Smoke” by Marie Lu and “Scouts Honor” by Lily Anderson
Can’t come to the library? Don’t forget our Libby app. You can download it to your tablet or phone and read any of the books we have in our library. All you need is your library card.