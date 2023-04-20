Thanks you to the Master Gardeners and the Penn State Extension office for their presentation in to Basic Gardening this past week. There was a ton of information and knowledge to get the first timers started with their gardens. Look for another great opportunity to talk and listen to them on May 13 at 1 p.m.
We have a Seed Library for those who would like to grow flowers, herbs and vegetables and restock our Seed Library in the fall. Donations of seed packets and seeds are welcome to the restocking of the Seed Library.
Wednesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. we will partner with North Penn Legal Services with attorney Stephanie Wolak-Fleming, Esq. will talk about estate wills, power of attorney and other items pertaining to you wishes for you and your family. Join us for an evening of information. Attorney Wolak-Fleming will join us again on Wednesday May 3, at 5 p.m. for another presentation about tenant and landlord rights.
Miss Mia’s In-person Story Time celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 19. The children learned a little bit of recycling and how to plant some seeds. Story time will end for the summer on Wednesday, May 24, and will restart in September.
Dr. Who puzzle challenge has been completed. We want to thank all of the patrons who helped put it together. Director Wishard is happy. Disney characters will be our next puzzle challenge with 2,000 pieces; come join us to solve this challenging puzzle.
Monday night Family Fun night from 5 to 6 p.m. will be continuing until April 30, and we will then be taking a break from our Monday night activities to get ready for our annual Summer Library Program. Are you ready for summer? The library has great programs schedule for all ages and for the whole family.
On-line and in-person registrations will begin on Thursday, June 1. The Summer Library Program will begin with a Kick Off on Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars.
May’s Adult Book Club is reading “Daughter of the Reich” by Louise Fein. A novel about “a daughter of a high ranking Nazi officer, she never imagines that all she believes and knows about her world will come into a stark conflict when she encounters a Jewish friend from the past. A young woman determined to tread the treacherous path of survival and freedom.”