Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
Story Time is remaining virtual, having resumed on Wednesday, Sept. 15. New videos are released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic, Civic, and Social Literacy components of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of The Green Free Library will have the annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The library will close at 6 p.m. that day. Light refreshments and a short business meeting will precede the guest speaker’s presentation. Author Gale Largey will discuss Nessmuk.
Williamsport Wine & Design will host a Paint it Forward event at The Green Free Library on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. The library will be closed this day.
Tickets to paint a wintery red barn with a gaslight scene are $40 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided by the library.
The Wine & Design Event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1205138636647988) includes the link to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance).
Please arrive 20 minutes early to set up. Wine will be available for those over the age of 21; this is not a BYOB event.
This event supports the Civil & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.