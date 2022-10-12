The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is available by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

To bring your child to a Wednesday morning preschool story hour, register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the News section, and the subheading “October 2022 In-Person Story Time Registration.” Space will be limited. No walk-ins allowed; pre-registration is required.

Preschool Story support the BasicLiteracy component of PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries.

The Friends of the Green Free Library will hold the annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet. At 7 p.m., there will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker, Ellen Williams, who will discuss her book, “Out of the Woods: from Deerfield to the Grand Circuit.” The event is open to everyone. Light refreshments will be served.

The library will close at 6 p.m. that night so the Friends have time to set up. However, the Book Club will still meet at 5:15 p.m. and will be able to stay until the meeting ends. Contact the library if you have questions.

The library’s Book Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Sound of Glass” by Karen White. Copies of the book club title are available. Stop in to pick up a copy (or call the library to set up a curbside pickup appointment).

Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. November’s book club selection will be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, please call the library or email programming@greenfreelibrary.org. New members welcome.

This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries.

We are excited to offer our patrons the updated Newspaper Archives. Instead of just offering access to our local newspapers, you now have access to many historic newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York. This resource is great for genealogy and other research.

The hosting company will soon be uploading more years of the Wellsboro Gazette. Thank you for your patience during this process.

The hosting company is charging the library for access to these newspapers, so you must have a Green Free Library card to use the Archives for free. Please contact the staff if you are having issues or need a card. Below are some tips for using this site. To find the archives, go under Newspaper Archives under Highlighted Links on our homepage OR click the Resources tab and then Genealogy tab. The Archives is the first link on the page. Instructions and tips on how to use the site are on that page.