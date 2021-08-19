The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and hours remain at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.
Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but we ask that you wear a mask if you not have been totally vaccinated. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, thank you.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
The group is planning to hold a book sale from Wednesday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 26 (hours to be announced later) at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center next to the library. As more information becomes available, it will be posted at https://greenfreelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
Children, stop by the library’s Children’s Room and explore our Jungle Photo Booth. You can borrow one of our jungle animal masks (or bring in one you made from Miss Mia’s Story Time videos) and have your adult take your picture. A special thanks to Ashley and Theresa for their hard work on the photo booth area and the monthly book displays in the display case.
If you post the picture to your social media and want us to see, please tag us @greenfreelibrarywellsboro on Facebook, @greenfreelibrary on Instagram and @greenfreelib on Twitter. Have fun; we can’t wait to see your pictures.