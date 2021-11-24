Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.