Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The library is closed from Wednesday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving. The book and media drop will be open all three days for the return of items, including DVDs and audiobooks.
The library’s Dickens of a Book sale starts Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will run until Sunday, Dec. 12. The hours of the sale are: Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 6 to Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A mixture of gently used books, gift-worthy books, movies and specially-priced items will be available. The book sale supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries intiative.
The Friends of the Green Free Library are having a basket raffle with tickets on sale through Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. They are offering a Made in Tioga County Basket, Dickens of a Basket, Relax & Read Basket, and Cooking with Kids Basket, all of which can be found in the library’s display case.
Tickets are $3 each (or two for $5) and are available from any Friends of the Green Free Library member or at the library’s Circulation Desk. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. during the Friends’ Dickens of a Christmas Open House in the library; you need not be present to win. Tickets must be purchased by adults over the age of 18. The Dickens of a Christmas Open House is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Story Time is virtual, with new videos released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab. Story Time supports the Basic and Civic & Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.