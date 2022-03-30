On Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. at The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, State Rep. Clint Owlett and Tioga County Sheriff Frank Levindoski will present a program from the Federal Trade Commission on how to detect and know when you are being a victim of a scam. Pre-registration is not necessary. The program supports the Civic and Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, for delivery to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

Looking for information on family, but don’t know where to start? The library has several resources under the “Resources” tab on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and under “Genealogy.” Links include Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest Online and Newspaper Archive.

Newspaper Archive, also available under “Highlighted Links” on our website, has been updated recently to include newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. Sign in with your library barcode, starting with the GFL before the numbers. Then sign in with your account under “User Login” at top right or create a free account. Once you are signed in, search by location, date, publications or search through hundreds of newspapers from across Pennsylvania and New York. If searching only for Wellsboro newspapers, narrow search by “Browse Location” and put in “Wellsboro, PA, US” and you will see a list of newspapers relating to Wellsboro.

We are starting in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, under the “News” heading, to attend on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time.

The OverDrive app will soon be phased out. We recommend switching to Libby, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you currently use the OverDrive app, are new to the Libby App or need other ebook assistance, visit https://help.overdrive.com, stop by the library, or contact us (570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org).

Need tax forms? We have both the federal 1040 forms and 1040 instruction booklets. We can print off other federal forms from you for a fee.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.