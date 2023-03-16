The Green Free Library has had a very busy week. Game Night is on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. for all ages, puzzles too. Our puzzle challenge is doing well we want to thank all of the participants who come in and put a piece or many pieces together. We are on our sixth puzzle this week. Stop in and take a chance to find the missing piece.
We at The Green Free would like to give a big thank you to all of sponsors and donors who during the Raise the Region fundraiser helped us raise money for a 3-D printer.
The library staff is working on planning their Summer Library Program, which starts Wednesday June 21 at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars for a summer of reading, programs, fun activities and a couple surprise presenters. More information to follow on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org.
Please remember to check and listen to KC 101 for closing and delays of the library during the crazy winter weather, or you can call 570-724-4876. Our hours are Monday thru Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Curb service is still available, and we would be happy to bring your library items to you in your vehicle.
Come to the library for a great adventure and have a great week.