The Green Free Library is going to feature a Lego Mania Night starting in February. Every Monday night from 5-6 p.m., children of all ages can come build with Legos. The Legos will be provided by the library.
On Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. our Book Club for adults will be reading “The Librarian of Crooked Lane” by C. J. Archer. Come join us for an evening of discussion and bring a friend.
PA and Federal Tax forms are available in the library and at Representative Clint Owlett’s office.
Some of our new books are “Plantation” by Dorothea Benton Frank, “Into the West” by Mercedes Lackey and “The Sea Wolves” by Clive Cussler.
The library has e-books, e-audios and e-magazines that are available on Libby under the eBranch2Go tab on our website. If you need a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org
For any questions call 570-724-4876 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.