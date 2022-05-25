The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
Registration opens for our summer library programs Wednesday, June 1, at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo. The theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Preschool and school age (K-6th grade) program runs Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3; tween/teen (6th-12th grade) and adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Keep checking our website and Facebook page for updates. The staff are busy planning fun events for all ages.
The Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale is Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center next door. Hours are Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale.
The Green Free Library Book Club meets Tuesday, June 21, at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris. Anyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. Copies are available at the front desk. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome. This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward/Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.