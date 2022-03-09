The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.

Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

Tioga County nonprofits have been included in this year’s First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania Raise the Region event, a 30-hour online giving campaign which runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

The Green Free Library will be using funds donated during the event to help support our building renovation project. We will also have the opportunity to receive more than what is donated to us from individual donors through sponsor matching and additional prizes. Please visit www.raisetheregion.org for more information and click on the “Support the Green Free Library” button under “Raise the Region 2022” on our website (www.greenfreelibrary.org) to add your donation.

Also this month, we are hoping to start in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Story Time on March 16, 23 and/or 30. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

We are celebrating the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which started earlier this month with Story Time Program Activity Sheets available on our website, https://greenfreelibrary.org/program-activity-sheets. Download and complete one of our Iditarod activity pages: the “Husky Coloring Page” is for preschoolers and the “Iditarod 2022 Activity Sheet” trivia page is for all other ages (also available at the library’s Circulation Desk).

Then please write your name on your Iditarod activity sheet and return it to the library by 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 to receive a small prize. We will draw two winners for larger prizes: one who completed a coloring page and one who completed the trivia page.

Still using the OverDrive app? The app (for ebooks and audiobooks) is no longer available for download and soon will be phased out. You can still use it for now, but we recommend making the switch to Libby, which is available as an app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you currently use the OverDrive app, are new to the Libby app or need other ebook assistance, visit https://help.overdrive.com, stop by the library, or contact us (570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org).

Need tax forms? We have both the federal 1040 forms and 1040 instruction booklets. We can print off other federal forms for a fee.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.