The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. After Labor Day, the plan is to expand hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and have hours remain 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.
Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but we ask that you wear a mask if you not have been totally vaccinated. Curbside pickup is still available. Return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Williamsport Wine & Design is hosting a Paint it Forward event at the library as part of the library’s Summer Library Program, Tails and Tales. The library will be closed that day.
Tickets to paint a 24-inch barn star with a sunset beach scene (including a whale fluke and turtle) are $45 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided by the library.
Tickets can be purchased directly in advance on the Wine & Design website: https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-. This event has a limit of 24 participants so social distancing can be observed; we recommend purchasing your ticket early if you are interested.
Please arrive 20 minutes early to get set up. Wine will be available for those over the age of 21; this is not a BYOB event. This event supports the Civil & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
The group did not hold its annual book sale in June, but is holding a sale in September at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center next to the library. Signs soon will be up at the library and an article here in the paper.