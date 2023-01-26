Join Miss Mia during her walk-in story hour Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:30 a.m. by registering on our website www.greenfreelibrary.org under “news.” Registrations are needed, as there are no walk-ins due to limited space. Dates for in person story time are Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Our Book Club for adults is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the main room of the library. Our book next month is “The Librarian of Crooked Lane.” New attendees are all welcome.
The 2022 Pennsylvania state tax forms are available as well as federal forms 1040 and 1040-SR.
In addition to e-books and e-audios, e-magazines are now available on Libby under the eBranch2Go tab on our website.
This service is provided by the North Central Library District. For more information or questions, contact the library at 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org.
The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. During inclement weather, please check our website or call the library for possible modified hours. Watch our website for future events.