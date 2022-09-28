The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle.

Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

To attend a preschool story hour, register at wwww.greenfreelibrary.org, under the News section and the subheading “October 2022 In-Person Story Time Registration.” Space is limited. No walk-ins at this time. The last day to register is Oct. 21

Preschool Story support the BasicLiteracy component of PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries.

The Friends of the Green Free Library will hold the annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The library doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a “meet and greet.” At 7 p.m., there will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Ellen Williams, who will discuss her book, “Out of the Woods: from Deerfield to the Grand Circuit.” The event is open to everyone. Light refreshments will be served.

The library will close at 6 p.m. that night to allow for set up. However, the Book Club will still meet at 5:15 p.m. and will be able to stay until the meeting ends. Please contact the library if you have any questions.

The library’s Book Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Sound of Glass” by Karen White. Copies of the book club title are still available. Stop in to pick up your copy (or call the library to set up a curbside pickup appointment).

Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. November’s book club selection will be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, call the library or email programming@greenfreelibrary.org. New members welcome.

This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of PA Forward Pennsylvania Libraries.

We are excited to offer our patrons the updated Newspaper Archives, not just local newspapers, but many newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York. This resource is great for genealogy and other research.

The hosting company is charging the library for access to these newspapers, so you must have a Green Free Library card to use the Archives at no charge for patrons.

Please contact the staff if you are having issues or need a card. Below are some tips for using this site. To find the archives, go under Newspaper Archives under Highlighted Links on our homepage or click the Resources tab and then Genealogy tab. The Archives is the first link on the page. Instructions and tips on how to use the site are on that page.