The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.

Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org. Items can be returned anytime in the book/media drop on the front porch. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

The library has several resources for genealogy under the “Resources” tab on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and under “Genealogy.” Links include Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest Online and Newspaper Archive.

Newspaper Archive has been updated recently to include newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. Create a free account, then use your library barcode to sign in to “Newspaper Archive.”

This month, we are hoping to start in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Story Time on March 23 and/or March 30. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

We are celebrating the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which started earlier this month with Story Time Program Activity Sheets available on our website, https://greenfreelibrary.org/program-activity-sheets. Download and complete one of our Iditarod activity pages: the “Husky Coloring Page” is for preschoolers and the “Iditarod 2022 Activity Sheet” trivia page is for all other ages (also available at the library’s Circulation Desk).

Once completed, write your name on your Iditarod activity sheet and return it to the library by 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, to receive a small prize. We will draw two winners for larger prizes: one who completed a coloring page and one who completed the trivia page.

Still using the OverDrive app? The app (for ebooks and audiobooks) is no longer available for download and soon will be phased out. You can still use it for now, but we recommend making the switch to Libby, which is available as an app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you currently use the OverDrive app, are new to the Libby App or need other ebook assistance, visit https://help.overdrive.com, stop by the library, call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org.

Need tax forms? We have both the federal 1040 forms and 1040 instruction booklets. We can print off other federal forms for you for a copying charge.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.