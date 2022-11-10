The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The library will be closed Nov. 23 to Nov. 25 and reopen Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. with regular hours until 3 p.m.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available. Call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
If you are interested in bringing your child to a Wednesday morning preschool story hour on Nov. 2, 9, 16, and/or 30, please register at the library’s website, wwww.greenfreelibrary.org, under the news subheading for November 2022 story time registration. There is no story time on Nov. 23. Space will be limited and there are no walk-ins at this time. The last day to register is Nov. 25.
The library’s Dickens of a Book Sale starts Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 11. Sale hours are Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A mixture of gently used books, gift-worthy books, movies and specially priced items will be available.
We are excited to offer our patrons the updated newspaper archives. Instead of just offering access to our local newspapers, you now have access to many historic newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York. This resource is great for genealogy and other research.
The hosting company will soon be uploading more years of the Wellsboro Gazette. Thank you for your patience during this process.
The hosting company is charging the library for access to these newspapers, so you must have a Green Free Library card to use the archives. However, the archives are still a free service for patrons.
To find the archives, go under newspaper archives under highlighted links on our homepage or click the resources tab and then the genealogy tab. The archives are the first link on the page. Instructions and tips on how to use the website are on that page as well.