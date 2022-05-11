Are you financial records in danger? On Wednesday, May 18, from 4 to 5 p.m., come to The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, to learn about financial fraud from Sabrina Bubeck with First Citizens Community Bank in Wellsboro. The presentation supports the Financial Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

We now have in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming on a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Preschool Story Time in May. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time. Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, May 17, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Orhan’s Inheritance” by Aline Ohanesian. The discussion will take place in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the book may be available at the Circulation Desk, if they aren’t all checked out. If they are, you can place one on hold. Call 570-724-4876 for availability. The Green Free Library Book Club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

The Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale this year will be Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center next to the library. Hours are Wednesday, June 15, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19, from noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale.

Registration will soon open for our summer programs with the theme “Ocean of Possibilities.” Preschool and school age (K-6th grade) program runs Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3; Tween/Teen (6th-12th grade) and Adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Keep checking back on our website and our Facebook page to see our updates. The staff are busy planning fun events for all ages.

Looking for information on family, but don’t know where to start? The library has several resources under the “Resources” tab on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and under “Genealogy”. Links include Ancestry Library Edition, HeritageQuest Online, and Newspaper Archive.

Newspaper Archive, also available under “Highlighted Links” on the home page of our website, has been updated recently to include newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. Sign in with your library barcode, starting with the GFL before the numbers. Then sign in with your account under “User Login” at top right or create a free account. Once you are signed in, search by location, date, publications or search through hundreds of newspapers, mostly historic and not current subscriptions, from across Pennsylvania and New York. If searching only for Wellsboro newspapers, narrow search by “Browse Location” and put in “Wellsboro, PA, US” and you will be shown a list of newspapers relating to Wellsboro.