Summer is coming to an end, school has started and now it’s time to think about what type of programs is the Green Free Library going to offer.
Our programs will be continuing with the Master Gardeners coming and giving us tips on how to save our seeds, how to maintain our gardens, soils and how to care for our house plants. Check our website for more information.
The Adult Book Club Book is reading “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:15 p.m., come join the group and discuss the network that brought two females to be spies during World War II to set them onto a mission to find the truth no matter where it leads them.
Do you like mysteries? The Green Free Library will be featuring a “Mystery Blind Date.” Come in check out a Blind Date Mystery book, take it home and come back and give us your review. For more information come into the library and ask a staff member. We will be starting the Mystery Blind Date on Monday, Sept. 18; come in and get your blind date.
Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For questions or more information, call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org.