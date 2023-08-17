Master Gardeners will be visiting us again on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. Join us and learn about how to identify pests in your gardens.
The library is pulling together and closing up our summer programs. Aug. 19 is the final day of All Together Now, teens and adults.
Next month’s Book Club will be on Sept. 19 at 5:15 p.m. Come and join us as we take on another adventure.
Miss Mia will be back in person for her story time on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Please register for this event on our website, there is limited seating. Miss Mia can’t wait to see all of her little friends.