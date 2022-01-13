The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance and use hand sanitizer when you arrive. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, which is open 24 hours a day.
Please contact the library by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans, set up curbside pickup appointments or ask about our services or programs. Holds for GFL items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at: www.greenfreelibrary.org.
The library book club will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Other Typist” by Suzanne Rindell.
Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. February’s book club selection will be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.
This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Miss Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.