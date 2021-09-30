Hours for the Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
Story Time is remaining virtual, having resumed on Wednesday, Sept. 15. New videos are released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are on the website under the Information tab.
Story Time supports the basic, civic and social literacy components of the PA Forward.
The Friends of The Green Free Library will have the annual meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The library will close at 6 p.m. that day. Light refreshments and a short business meeting will precede the guest speaker’s presentation. Author Gale Largey will discuss Nessmuk.
The library is hosting a Wine & Design event on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. Cost is $40 per person. Seating is limited due to social distancing, so register early. If not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask. Snacks and drinks will be provided. This is not a BYOB event. To register for the event, go to www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library-event-red-barn-in-snow.