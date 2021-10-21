Come into the library from Monday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Oct. 31, check out one of our new items and you may receive candy or a prize.
Children, stop by the library’s Children’s Room and explore our Halloween Photo Booth. You can borrow one of our masks and have your adult take your picture. A special thanks to Ashley and Theresa for their hard work on the photo booth area and the monthly book displays.
If you post the picture to your social media, please tag us (@greenfreelibrarywellsboro on Facebook, @greenfreelibrary on Instagram and @greenfreelib on Twitter).
Story Time is virtual, with new videos released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are on the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic, Civic, and Social Literacy components of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The library is collecting donations for Goodies for Our Troops until Thursday, Nov. 11. Goodies for Our Troops provides care packages year-round to members of the Armed Forces deployed and veterans in VA hospitals. Items sought include travel size hygiene items, individual serving snacks, cards, letters and notes. For a full list, see the flyer on the box at the library or email Goodies@ptd.net.
The American Library Association’s International Games Week is Sunday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 13. The Green Free Library will be participating with an online event on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Throughout International Games Week, the library will be posting links on its Facebook page to websites with online board and card games as well as games you can print out and play with just a few supplies.
The Williamsport Wine & Design will host a Paint it Forward event at The Green Free Library on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. The library will be closed this day.
Tickets are $40 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1205138636647988 to purchase tickets in advance.
