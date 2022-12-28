The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is closed this Friday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 for New Year’s. The library is normally open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. at the library for a paint party held in conjunction with Willy-Nilly Art Studio of Elkland. The artwork will be a snowman mitten painted on 12-inch by 19-inch stained pine board with a jute twine hanger.

A background design will be pre-sketched for you and all supplies and step-by-step instructions are included. Light refreshments will be available. This is not a BYOB venue.

The fee includes all materials and a donation to the library to support our e-resource collection. Registration is available through the Willy-Nilly website: www.paintwillynilly.com/event-details/paint-party-green-free-library-wellsboro-pa.

Patrons are now able to check out magazines from our eBranch2go website via Libby and on the Libby app on mobile devices or tablets. This new service is provided by the North Central Library District. There are over 4,000 titles available for checkout, many in languages other than English.

When searching (if on a browser or your app at the bottom of the page with a magnifying glass), a tab will come up to filter for magazines, click there to search for magazines. Or there is a “Magazines” section under “Guides” on both the website and the app.

If you are already using Libby/Overdrive, you can start checking out magazines. If you need a library card, please email: membership@greenfreelibrary.org. If you have any questions about Libby either on the website or on the app available for phones and tablets, please contact the library at 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org.

We are offering our patrons the updated Newspaper Archives, which includes access to local newspapers and other newspapers in Pennsylvania and New York.

The hosting company is charging the library for access to these newspapers, so you must have a Green Free Library card to use the Archives. However, the Archives is still a free service for patrons.

Please contact the staff if you are having issues or need a card. To find the archives, go under Newspaper Archives under Highlighted Links on our homepage or click the Resources tab and then Genealogy tab. Instructions and tips on how to use the site are on that page.