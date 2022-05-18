The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
We now have in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Preschool Story Time in May. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time. Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
Need help with email attachments? We will hold a short class on Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. on the library’s public computers on how to attach documents to emails and how to print email attachments. We will be using the library’s public computers. You will need your email information so that you can log on to your email account.
Please sign up on the library’s website, www.greenfreelibrary.org under the “News” heading. If you prefer, you may sign up by calling the library (570-724-4876) or stopping by the Circulation Desk. The class has room for five people (and two waitlist spots). Short computer classes on other topics will be held in upcoming months. This program supports the Information Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Green Free Library Annual Book Sale this year will be Wednesday, June 15, through Sunday, June 19 in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center next to the library. Hours are Wednesday, June 15, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, June 19, from noon to 2 p.m. with a bag sale.
Registration will soon open for our summer programs with the theme “Ocean of Possibilities.” Preschool and school age (K-6th grade) program runs Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3; Tween/Teen (6th-12th grade) and Adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. Keep checking back on our website and our Facebook page to see our updates. The staff are busy planning fun events for all ages.