Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are not required for fully-vaccinated individuals, but we ask that you wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
Story Time will remain virtual, resuming on Wednesday, Sept. 15. New videos will be released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets can be found on the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic, Civic, and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Green Free Library is holding its annual book sale Wednesday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library. Sale hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a bag sale that day.
The Friends of the Library also has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Put your monetary donation in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
Children, stop by the library’s Children’s Room and explore our Jungle Photo Booth. You can borrow a jungle animal masks or bring in one you made and have your adult take your picture.
If you post the picture to your social media and want us to see, please tag us @greenfreelibrarywellsboro on Facebook, @greenfreelibrary on Instagram and @greenfreelib on Twitter.