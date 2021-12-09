Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. In the interest of public safety, masks are requested inside the library, and if you’re not fully vaccinated, thank you for continuing to wear a mask. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day.
The library will be closing at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 and will reopen by 2:30 p.m.
The library’s Dickens of a Book Sale is still going through Sunday, Dec. 12. The hours of the sale the rest of the week are as follows: Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A mixture of gently used books, gift-worthy books, movies, and specially priced items are available.
The library is a historic ornament display location for Christmas on Main Street. Stop in on Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12 during open hours to warm up, browse our book sale and look at our Shiny Brite ornament display.
Kids, Dewey the Library Elf is hiding in the Children’s Room or Robinson Room. Show library staff where he is to get a small prize and enter the grand prize drawing. Once per day, please. Grand prize will be drawn Sunday, Dec. 19. Contest runs Dec. 1 to 19 and is for children ages 12 and under.
The Green Free Library Book Club will meet Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. Stop in to pick up a copy or call 570-724-4876 to set up an appointment to pick up your copy through curbside pickup. For more information, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.
All of the above programs support the Civic and Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The library does not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories, and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.