The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.

Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

On Wednesday, March 9, and Thursday, March 10, visit raisetheregion.org and make a donation to The Green Free Library. Give between 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, and 11:59 p.m. on March 10, so make sure to get your gift in on time. We have the opportunity to receive a percentage beyond what you donate. We will have more information on our website, www.greenfreelibrary.org and our social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, in the near future.

Also this month, we are hoping to start in-person Preschool Story Time. Please register on our website, under the “News” heading, if you are interested in coming to a Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) Story Time on March 16, 23 and/or 30. Space will be limited. There will be no walk-ins at this time.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Still using the OverDrive app? The app (for ebooks and audiobooks) is no longer available for download and soon will be phased out. You can still use it for now, but we recommend making the switch to Libby, which is available as an app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you currently use the OverDrive app, are new to the Libby App, or need other ebook assistance, visit https://help.overdrive.com, stop by the library, or contact us (570-724-4876 or frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org).

Need tax forms? We have both the federal 1040 forms and 1040 instruction booklets. We can print off other federal forms for you. There is a fee for printed copies.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.

Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, March 15, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover. The discussion will take place in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the April book, “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito, will be available at the March meeting. The Green Free Library Book Club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.