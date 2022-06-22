The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
The Summer Library Programs are underway. You still can register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is Ocean of Possibilities. PreK and school age (K-6th grade) programs run Wednesday, June 22 to Wednesday, Aug. 3; tween/teen (6th-12th grade) and adult program runs Sunday, June 12 to Saturday, Aug. 20. For a full schedule of events, check the library’s website or signs and bookmarks at the library.
The next event for the PreK-6th Grade Summer Library Program is Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. with Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum, which will be bringing animals.
The tween/teen program will have activities and book discussions upstairs in the library in the conference room and online through the Green Free Library Teen Book Club Facebook group at 6 p.m. one Tuesday evening a month. The first meeting is Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. for a Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop where teens will build their own sea creature plush. For more information, contact the library at 570-724-4876.