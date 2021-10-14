Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library and please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
Story Time is remaining virtual, having resumed last month. New videos are released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are on the website under the information tab.
Story Time supports the Basic, Civic and Social Literacy components of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
Williamsport Wine & Design will host a Paint it Forward event at the library on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. The library will be closed this day.
Tickets to paint a wintery RED barn with gaslight scene are $40 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light Snacks and beverages will be provided.
The Wine & Design Event page (www.facebook.com/events/ 1205138636647988) includes the link to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance).
Arrive 20 minutes early to set up. Wine will be available for those 21 and older; this is not a BYOB event.
This event supports the Civil & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.