Hours for The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside pickup is still available. Return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
The library is collecting donations for Goodies for Our Troops until Thursday, Nov. 11. Goodies for Our Troops provides care packages year-round to members of the Armed Forces deployed and veterans in VA hospitals. Items sought include travel size hygiene items, individual serving snacks, cards, letters and notes. For a full list, see the flyer on the box at the library or email Goodies@ptd.net for more information.
The library has several events planned for November:
“Reach for the Stars” on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. with an evening of stargazing on the library lawn, where you also will learn about the library’s new telescope program. Steve Conard, who donated the telescope to the library, and local astronomer Don Wilcox will talk about how to use the telescope, and what there is to see in the night sky during November.
This event supports the Information component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative. The rest of the events listed support the Civic and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The American Library Association’s International Game Week, Nov. 7-13, includes an online event on Saturday, Nov. 6. Also throughout International Games Week, the library will post links on its Facebook page to websites with online board and card games as well as games you can print out and play with just a few supplies.
On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m., Williamsport Wine & Design will host a Paint it Forward event at the library, which will be closed this day. Tickets are $40 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided by the library. The Wine & Design Event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/12051386366479 88) includes the link to purchase tickets (which must be purchased in advance). Please arrive 20 minutes early to get set up. Wine will be available for those over the age of 21; this is not a BYOB event.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5:15 p.m., the library’s book club will be meeting to discuss “Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen. Copies of the book are available at the library. Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. December’s book club selection will also be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would like to be added to the book club contact list, call 570-724-4876 or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com.
Story Time is virtual, with new videos released on Wednesdays on the library’s YouTube channel. Links to Story Time also can be found on the library’s Facebook page and website: www.greenfreelibrary.org. Companion activity sheets are the website under the information tab.