The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro is normally open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available; just call 570-724-4876 or email frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.
The Summer Library Programs are underway. You still can register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page. The theme this year is Ocean of Possibilities. PreK and school age (K-6th grade) programs run until Wednesday, Aug. 3.; tween/teen (6th-12th grade) and adult program runs until Saturday, Aug. 20. For a full schedule of events, check the library’s website or signs and bookmarks at the library.
The North Central Library District is providing Page Turner Adventures for six weeks. Each week a new set of Adventures are posted through Readsquared on our website. Once you click on the site, go to Missions (on top toolbar). At the bottom of our summer library missions, you will find all the Page Turner Activities. We will have access to the programs through Sept. 6.
Each topic has five different programs: a show, a craft, an author discussion, a STEM craft and a virtual field trip. A new topic is posted each Thursday. You can watch one or all of them: June 23, Ocean’s Got Talent; June 30, The Atlantis Adventure; July 7, The Arctic Adventure; July 14, The Coral Reef Adventure; July 21, Captain Book’s Pirate Adventure; July 28, The Lighthouse Adventure.
You do not need to register on READsquared to view these activities. On some devices, the Missions may be found under the Gear icon. If you have registered and viewed these activities, you can earn points towards our library Missions and have a better chance to win a prize at the end of the program.
The Green Free Library is part of the Potter Tioga Library System which is part of the North Central Library District.
The library is hosting a Wine & Design event this Sunday, July 17, at 1 p.m. Cost is $45 per person. Seating will be limited, so register to attend. If not fully vaccinated, wear a mask. Snacks and drinks will be provided. This is not a BYOB event. Register on the Williamsport Wine & Design website: www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library--1.