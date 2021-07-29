The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open this Thursday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, thank you.
Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays to Thursdays and l0 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. After Labor Day, hours will be expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays.
This coming Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m., the Summer Library Program for PreK and school age children will wrap up with a special program featuring Exotic Edventures. They will bring exotic animals, but the kids might not be able to pet the animals.
Prize buckets will be awarded to preschool and school age winners afterward and may have a small snack for all participants. Participation certifications will be handed out then, too. The Summer Library Program supports the Basic Literacy, and Civic and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Williamsport Wine & Design is hosting a Paint it Forward event at the library as part of the library’s Summer Library Program, Tails and Tales. The library will be closed that day.
Tickets to paint a 24-inch barn star with a sunset beach scene (including a whale fluke and turtle) are $45 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages will be provided by the library.
Tickets can be purchased directly in advance at https://www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library. This event has a limit of 24 participants.
Please arrive 20 minutes early to get set up. Wine will be available for those over the age of 21; this is not a BYOB event. This event supports the Civil & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.