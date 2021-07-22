The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Mondays. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals. Curbside pickup is available. Return items in the book/media drop on the porch.
Tails and Tales, our 2021 Summer Library Programs for all ages, is underway. Visit https://greenfreewellsboro.readsquared.com (or download the free app) to register and set up a READsquared account. If you do not want to use READsquared, stop by the library or call 570-724-4876 to register.
Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will have a half-hour program about pet care on the lawn of the library this Saturday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m.
Also through this Saturday, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is asking for donations of: dry or wet dog food, dry or wet cat food, Victor Brand dog food, 4Health Brand Cat Food, soft dog treats, Temptations cat treats, “Kong” dog toys, Lysol, PineSol, Clorox, paper towels and cat toys. Place donated items in the box at the entrance.
The library has a YouTube channel for Story Time. It is updated each Wednesday and can be accessed whenever parents and children want to watch. Search for “Green Free Library Story Time” on YouTube to be taken to stories and craft ideas for young children shared by Miss Mia.
Story Time and the Summer Library Program supports the Basic Literacy, and Civic and Social Literacy components of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Put your cash donation in an envelope and place it in the book drop.