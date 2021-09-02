The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., will be closed this Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day Weekend. The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but we ask that you wear a mask if you have not been totally vaccinated. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch, thank you.
The Friends of the Green Free Library is holding its annual book sale Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 22-26 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, next to the library. Sale days and hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, with a bag sale that day.
The Friends of the Library also has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Please put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop.
Children, stop by the library’s Children’s Room and explore our Jungle Photo Booth. You can borrow one of our jungle animal masks (or bring in one you made) and have your adult take your picture. A special thanks to Ashley and Theresa for their hard work on the photo booth area and the monthly book displays in the display case.
If you post the picture to your social media and want us to see, tag @greenfreelibrarywellsboro on Facebook, @greenfreelibrary on Instagram and @greenfreelib on Twitter.