The Green Free Library, 134 Main St. in Wellsboro is normally open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Masks are optional inside the library. Curbside service is still available — just ask by calling 570-724-4876 or e-mailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org, and we will deliver your items to your vehicle. Items can be returned in the book and media drop on the front porch. The drop is always open. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

The Summer Library Programs for PreK, children, teens and adult are still going. You can register at www.greenfreelibrary.org, under the “READsquared” logo on the home page.

On Saturday, July 30 at 3 p.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center behind the library, professional mermaid performer Mermaid Liv will be giving a presentation for tweens and up.

The finale for the PreK and school age summer library program is on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. On the front porch and front lawn library staff will have a story and/or some songs. We will be awarding the prize buckets to our PreK and school age winners afterward and may have a small snack for all participants. We will hand out participation certificates and small end-of-program prizes as well.

The North Central Library District is providing Page Turner Adventures for six weeks. Each week a new set of Adventures are posted through Readsquared on our website. Once you click on the site, go to “Missons” on the top toolbar. At the bottom of our summer library missions, you will find all the Page Turner Activities. We will have access to the programs through September 6.

Each topic has five different programs: a show, a craft, an author discussion, a STEM craft, and a virtual field trip. A new topic will be posted each Thursday. You can watch one or all of them. Enjoy. June 23: Ocean’s Got Talent, June 30: The Atlantis Adventure, July 7: The Arctic Adventure, July 14: The Coral Reef Adventure, July 21: Captain Book’s Pirate Adventure, and July 28: The Lighthouse Adventure.

You do not need to register on READsquared to view these activities. On some devices, the missions may be found under the gear icon. If you have registered and viewed these activities, you can earn points towards our library missions and have a better chance to win a prize at the end of the program.

The Green Free Library is part of the Potter Tioga Library System which is part of the North Central Library District.