The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is closed this Friday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 for New Year’s. The book and media drop is open for the return of items during the closure.

Other times, hours for the library are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day.

Please contact the library by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans, set up curbside pickup appointments or ask the library questions about our services or programs. Holds for GFL items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at www.greenfreelibrary.org.

Please use hand sanitizer when you arrive, wear a mask covering your nose and mouth at all times inside the library and practice social distancing.

The library book club will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. in the Main Room to discuss “The Other Typist” by Suzanne Rindell.

Everyone who has read the book is welcome to attend. February’s book club selection will be handed out at the meeting. If you have any questions or would like to be added to our contact list, call the library or email gflibrary10w@gmail.com. New members are welcome.

This program supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library at this time. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Miss Mia will be taking a short break after Christmas and will return mid-January with more Preschool Story Time videos.

Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.