The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. This Sunday, Aug. 15, the library is closed for an event being held at the library.
After Labor Day, the plan is to expand hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and have hours remain 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but we ask that you wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated. Curbside pickup is still available. Please return all items in the book/media drop on the front porch.
This weekend, Aug. 14 and 15, the library has two events.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the library is celebrating Free Comic Book Day by giving away a selection of free comics through a partnership with Heroes Your Mom Threw Out Comic Shop in Elmira Heights, N.Y. The titles are either “All Ages” or “Teen” rated. Light snacks and bottled water will be available. Cosplay is welcome. Curbside pickup also is available. Call 570-724-4876.
Then on Sunday, Williamsport Wine & Design is hosting a Paint it Forward event from 1 to 3 p.m. at the library as part of the library’s Summer Library Program, Tails and Tales. The library will be closed that day.
Tickets to paint a 24-inch barn star with a sunset beach scene are $45 with a portion of each ticket donated back to the library. Light snacks and beverages, including wine for those 21 and older, will be provided. This is not a BYOB event.
Tickets can be purchased directly in advance at www.wineanddesign.com/calendar/williamsport-pa/event/green-free-library. This event has a limit of 24 participants so social distancing can be observed.
Both of these events support the Civil & Social Literacy component of PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.
The Friends of the Library has a cart of books on the library’s porch as a “donate what you can” book sale. Put your monetary donation for the books you select in one of the provided envelopes and place it in the book drop. The group did not hold its annual book sale in June, but is holding a sale in late September at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center next to the library. As more information becomes available, it will be posted at https://greenfreelibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.