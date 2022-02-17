The Green Free Library, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. The library will be closed Presidents’ Day Weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19 to Monday, Feb. 21.

Masks are requested inside the library. Please social distance. Curbside service is still available. Items can be returned in the book/media drop on the front porch. The drop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Please contact us by calling 570-724-4876 or emailing frontdesk@greenfreelibrary.org to place holds, request interlibrary loans from Pennsylvania libraries, set up curbside pickup appointments or ask about our services or programs. Holds for library items can also be placed by signing in on My Account through our online catalog at www.greenfreelibrary.org. To sign up for a library card, email membership@greenfreelibrary.org.

We have received the federal 1040 instruction booklets and should be receiving the 1040 forms soon. We can print off 1040s and other federal forms from you from the IRS website. Copies are 10 cents per single-sided page and 15 cents per double-sided page.

We also have many of the main state tax forms and instructions, thanks to Rep. Clint Owlett’s office in Wellsboro. More are available at his office at 74 Main St., Wellsboro, Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Please note: Library staff cannot provide tax advice.

In case of snow or freezing rain or ice, call 570-724-4876, check www.greenfreelibrary.org or listen to local radio stations for the most up-to-date information about our hours. In general, if the Wellsboro Area School District has a 10 a.m. delayed start, we will open at 11 a.m. But if the school district is closed, we will attempt to open at noon.

We do not have Preschool Story Time inside the library. However, Miss Mia shares songs, stories and craft ideas each Wednesday on the Green Free Library Story Time YouTube Channel. Subscribe for updates. We also post links to each Story Time video on Facebook. Preschool Story Time supports the Basic Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.

Our adult book club will meet on Tuesday, March 15, at 5:15 p.m. to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover. The discussion will take place in the Main Room of the library. New attendees are welcome. Copies of the April book, “Home Reading Service” by Fabio Morábito, will be available at the March meeting. The Green Free Library Book Club supports the Civic & Social Literacy component of the PA Forward | Pennsylvania Libraries initiative.