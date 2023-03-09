Are you ready to be part of Raise the Region? It’s a day to celebrate with the community and help support organizations with their projects.
The Green Free Library and the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center are joining together as partners to raise money for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) materials. Our goal this year is $6,000 which will be divided between both organizations.
Please visit our website www.greenfreelibrary.org or our direct link www.raisetheregion.org/organizations/the-green-free-library.
Please come and join us for our after-hours party to celebrate the last hours of Raise the Region, at 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. The Green Free Library and the Gmeiner Art Center will host an open house for all ages.
We will have family-friendly games, STEAM activities, puzzles, light refreshments and door prizes. Computers will be available if anyone want to make a Raise the Region donation to us, or any participating non profit organization during the event.
Our feature resource this week is Novelist. It is under the online resource tab on our website www.greenfreelibrary.org. Novelist is a resource for booklovers. It is for all ages and is accessible with your library card. Novelist features reviews, summaries, genres, themes, grade levels and Lexile levels for children with reading projects at school. This is a great resource for parents who homeschool their children.
Don’t forget Monday night Game Night at 5-6 p.m. for all of March. Games will be provided, for families of all ages.